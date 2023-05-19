Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates

Anne-Marie has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023. The tour will promote the British singer’s third album ‘Unhealthy’ but fans can also expect to hear the artist play classics from her hit-filled discography.

The new tour announcement coincides with the release of her new single ‘Unhealthy’ which features Shania Twain. Prior to the arena tour, Anne-Marie will be heading out to venues across the UK this summer including a slot at Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

The BRIT-award nominated singer from Essex has seven UK Top 10 singles, two Top 3 albums and appeared as a coach on The Voice UK. Here’s everything you need to know about the ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’

Anne-Marie’s ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ tickets

Presale tickets for Anne-Marie’s Manchester and Cardiff shows are available to purchase from 9am on Wednesday (May 24) via the Ticketmaster website .

General sale tickets for all of the dates are available to buy via Ticketmaster from 8am next Friday (May 26).

Anne-Marie ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ UK & Ireland tour dates

November

20 - Cardiff Cia

23 - Dublin 3arena

25 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

26 - Manchester Ao Arena

29 - London O2

