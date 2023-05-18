A transgender father-of-three has admitted to abducting a primary school girl while dressed as a woman before sexually assaulting her at his home in Scotland. Andrew Miller offered to give the little girl a lift home in February.

The 53-year-old butcher, also known as Amy George, instead drove her to his own house in the village of Gattonside on the Scottish Borders where he took her into a bedroom and subjected her to a series of sexual assaults over 27 hours.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told the girl was only able to escape from the bedroom after Miller fell asleep on the second night of her ordeal, reports BBC News . She found his landline phone from which she dialled 999.

Luckily, the police arrived within minutes. Miller was still sleeping and wearing a bra, silicone breasts, female pants and tights when he was arrested.

The court was told that Miller identifies as transgender and is in the process of transitioning to female. It is understood he was not known to his victim before he abducted her.

He was presenting as Amy George at the time of his arrest but confirmed he wished to be addressed as Andrew Miller using “he” pronouns for simplicity. Judge Lord Arthurson told Miller he had admitted “abhorrent crimes” which were “the realisation of every parent’s worst nightmare”.

The court heard the girl later told police she had been unable to get a bus home and so started to walk when she was approached “by a lady in a car” who offered to give her a lift. She said she had accepted the offer and got into the Jaguar car because she was cold and believed the “lady” to be non-threatening.

Miller told the police he had stopped to “help” the child as she “looked freezing”, saying it was a “motherly thing” and that he “put her in bed with me to warm up”. Miller pled guilty to four charges at the High Court in Edinburgh via videolink today (Thursday, May 18).