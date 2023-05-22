Presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary have replaced Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on today’s This Morning (May 22) following Schofield’s exit from the ITV show. The host of 20 years announced his This Morning exit on Saturday (May 20) in a statement which read: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning . But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

OCTOBER 13: The team from 'This Morning' including Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Rochelle Humes, with the Best Daytime award for 'This Morning', in the winners' room at the National Television Awards 2022 at OVO Arena Wembley on October 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Following the announcement, it was confirmed Holly Willoughby will take a break from the This Morning sofa. A spokesperson for the ITV show said: "Holly Willoughby will remain on This Morning and will co-present with members of the This Morning family."

