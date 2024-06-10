Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Food Standards Agency have ordered Aldi to recall some of their chicken products due to an incorrect use-by date on the packaging being printed.

The FSA published a report on June 8 2024 detailing that the Ashfield’s Grill Garlic and Herb Chicken Kebab product had “a labelling error which shows an incorrect use-by date, making the product unsafe to eat.”

Originally the packaging bore the use-by date of July 9 2024, however, that was a misprint with the actual use-by date for the product being June 9 2024 (today.) The FSA also commented in their ruling that point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.”

The Food Standards Agency have advised customers “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund. For further information, please visit help.aldi.co.uk or contact 0800 042 0800.”