Aldi customers have been left divided over a trolley and bag policy in select stores. While not all stores are affected, the policy is said to have been designed to deter thieves.

One shopper at the supermarket chain recently posted a picture of a note they saw at their local store in Swindon on the Aldi UK Shoppers Facebook group . The message read: “When proceeding to the cashier, please ensure all products are placed on the till belts, your carrier bags are empty, and your trolley is clear.”

The message ends with the store thanking customers for their cooperation. However, the Swindon store is not the first in the UK to introduce such measures, according to the comments section.

One user said: “We’ve had this for a while in Milton Keynes due to people stealing.” Another added: “Yeah my son works at Aldi Cambridgeshire, Peterborough… the same…”

A third person commented on the measures and said: “If you’ve done nothing wrong you’ve got nothing to hide. They are just doing what their employer has told them to do.”

The trolley and bag policy is not a new one to grace Aldi stores and not all supermarkets are affected, only those with a notice.

Despite a number of shoppers welcoming the measures, not everyone was a fan as one user commented:“I wouldn’t be happy with someone looking through my bag. Unless they have a suspicious obviously.”

Another added: “Aldi slowly losing their mind, they know customers do not like this and rivals will jump on this.”