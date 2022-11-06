Aaron Carter , the young brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and a musician himself, has died at the age of 34. His body was found in a bath in his California residency as representatives confirmed the performer’s death, the Press Association reports.

TMZ were notified at 6pm GMT on Saturday (November 5) that Los Angeles County Police arrived at the scene after reports of a drowning. Shortly afterwards, the gossip website broke the news that Carter had drowned in his bathtub with representatives of the late singer issuing a response regarding the news.

“Right now it’s a really bad time, we’re trying to figure out what happened and what the cause of it was," they said. "We’re just as upset as everyone and hope that fans can give thoughts and prayers to his family."

At the height of Aaron Carter’s popularity as a pre-teen pop star, the singer regularly opened for older brother Nick during Backstreet Boys world tours and was the opening act for Britney Spears’ Oops I Did It Again tour. Early singles included a cover of The Jet’s Crush On You helped propel the musician to gold record status and become a fixture on the walls of teeny bopper fans around the world.