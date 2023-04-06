12 year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder after woman struck by car

A 12-year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was struck and killed by a car. The woman, who was in her 60s died at the scene on Wednesday evening.

She was found seriously injured in the Greenhill area of Sheffield at about 19:10 BST on Wednesday, police said. Not long after this, the boy was found and arrested, with the force confirming he remains in custody today (April 6).

South Yorkshire Police also said the boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. Police also confirmed that Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "This will be a deeply distressing time for the families of those involved in this incident, and I would ask their privacy is respected as they seek to understand what has happened."

