Your chance to quiz North Kirklees CCG at public meeting

The public is being encouraged to ask questions about the work of NHS North Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Group at its forthcoming annual general meeting on August 29.

The CCG, which is made up of 27 GP practices across Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Cleckheaton, serves a population of more than 190,000 people.

The meeting, to be held in the Council Chamber at Dewsbury Town Hall, will see CCG bosses unveil their annual report.

But chairman Dr David Kelly said the event provided an opportunity to ask questions about the CCG’s commissioning work and plan.

Reacting to the invitation health activist Jenny Shepherd of campaign group ‘999 Call for the NHS’ said CCG chiefs should be made to answer some particularly pressing questions.

She said: “Ask them what changes to hospital cuts plans they’ve sent to the independent reconfiguration panel and whether they’ve been able to satisfy the IRP/Secretary of State’s requirement to show how the plans meet NHSE 5th consultation requirement not to cut hospital beds without being able to show there are adequate community services so patients aren’t put at risk.

“And how the NHSE assurance process overlooked this requirement. And about how many more family doctors practices are going to go to the wall in their drive to set up large scale gp practices as Primary Care Homes.”