Young shopkeeper faces down raiders armed with brick

A 22-year-old woman stood firm in the face of would-be robbers as they attempted to raid her shop.

Sidrah Razaq, the owner of the Local Express newsagents and off-license on Common Road in Staincliff, faced off the two men as they demanded she open the till. One of the men was armed with a brick.

Sidrah Razaq outside her Local Express store in Staincliff.

When the brave youngster realised she and her sister-in-law, who was also in the shop, were in danger, she sounded an alarm and the villains scarpered empty-handed.

“We’d been quiet in the shop and all of a sudden two guys barged in, but I just thought they were customers and I thought nothing of it.

“They came to the till and I could see one had a brick in his hand and just said “open the till”, but because they looked young I thought it was a joke or they’d been dared or something.”

It soon became clear to Sidrah that the duo were in no mood for jokes.

“When I refused they got aggressive and that’s when he held a brick up.

“I ducked down because I thought he was going to hit me, but he slammed it down on the sweet display we have and damaged it.

“That’s when I sounded the alarm and they ran off.”

This is the latest in a number of attempted burglaries on shops in recent weeks and Sidrah sees them as attacks on honest, hard-working people.

Whilst she recognises not handing over the money was a risk, she was unwilling to ‘let them win’.

“I’m just glad they didn’t harm me or my sister-in-law. It is a concern, for me and any other shopkeeper, because we’re working hard for our businesses.

“These people who come in and think they don’t have to work hard for their money and that it’s easy, they’ve got no right to take the money we work so hard for.”

West Yorkshire Police launched an appeal for information last week and are looking over CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on February 13 at around 7pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180074086 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.