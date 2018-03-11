Workers’ long service hailed with awards

A LOCAL opticians is celebrating after its recent round of long service awards brought the team’s total years of employment above 300 years.

The Specsavers store in Dewsbury is recognising 24 members of staff that have worked for the business for five years or more.

Four employees have clocked up more than 20 years of service, with store director Paul Smith having opened the store 28 years ago.

Altogether, the long service awards add up to 313 years.

Louise Croft, who has worked at Dewsbury Specsavers for 23 years, began as a receptionist, trained as a dispensing optician at Bradford College alongside her day job, and was promoted to store manager in 2011. She is now training as an audiologist.

Other staff being recognised for their hard work include Dean Geldard (27 years), Clare Brook (22 years) and Kath McGee (19 years).

Members of staff with long service awards can be recognised by their name tags, which display the number of years the employee has worked.

Mr Smith said: “‘At Specsavers we believe in creating a positive work environment and providing ample training opportunities.

“Our team can continue to develop throughout their careers so that 10 or 20 years down the line they’re still enjoying a challenging and rewarding role that fits around their lives.

“Of course, lots of people move on to new opportunities but many stay and enjoy long, fulfilling careers with us.”

Louise said: ‘There is never a dull day in this job, so it doesn’t feel like I’ve worked here for 23 years at all. I’ve been able to develop over the years so that my career has grown with me and I’m always looking forward to the next challenge.”