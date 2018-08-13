Woman dies after car crash in Mirfield

A 78-year-old woman died after a car crash on Cooper Bridge Road in Mirfield on Saturday morning.

Road closures in the area were in place after the incident and police advised drivers to avoid the area following the accident just before 9am.

It involved were a purple Peugeot and a black Audi S5. Police officers, ambulance and the fire service all attended the scene.

West Yorkshire Police said a man in his 60s was taken to hospital.

Another man was arrested for drink driving in connection with the incident.

The police is asking for witnesses with dashcam footage or any other information to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously.