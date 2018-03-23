Which roads will be closed when thousands gather to anti-Brexit march?

Thousands are expected to gather in Leeds tomorrow (Saturday) to take part in The Great Northern March.

The Stop Brexit march has been organised by ‘Leeds for Europe’ and will co-incide with the one year anniversary of the triggering of Article 50.

Organisers are hoping it will be “one of the largest anti-Brexit demonstrations ever seen, and almost certainly the largest protest march ever seen in Yorkshire”.

It has gathered support from communities not just in the north but up and down the UK and the march hopes to follow on from the success of the Stop Brexit march in Manchester last year which saw 120,000 people taking to the streets.

So, which roads will be affected during the march?

The Headrow will be closed to traffic for a large part of tomorrow, from 11am to 3pm, to allow the march to form and it will stay closed until the event is finished.

Those taking part in the march will assemble in front of the Art Gallery in Victoria Gardens at 11am before setting off on a 2.1km circular march.

The rally and speeches will begin at around 12.30pm.

There are nine confirmed speakers for the event:

Jonathan Bartley: Co-leader of the Green Party of England and Wales

Lord Adonis: Brexit critic

Eloise Todd: Chief Executive Officer of anti-Brexit campaign organisation, Best for Britain

Professor AC Grayling: Anti-Brexit campaigner

Joan Pons Laplana: Spanish healthcare professional

Elena Remigi: Founder and director of the Our Brexit Testimonies group

Sue Wilson: Chair of Bremain in Spain

Richard Corbett MEP

OFOC! (Our Future, Our Choice)

Leeds was one of the most divided areas during the 2016 European Referendum with 50.3 per cent voting to remain and 49.7 voting leave.