When will Dewsbury Wetherspoons re-open after Saturday's car crash drama?

Dewsbury's 'The Time Piece' Wetherspoons restaurant hit the headlines this weekend after an out-of-control car smashed through its front window.

And after its closure this weekend, regulars now are waiting to hear when the Northgate branch will open.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “ The incident at The Time Piece pub on Saturday was a complete shock to everyone.

“Fortunately no one was injured as a result of the crash.

“Structural engineers will be assessing the pub, but in the meantime it remains closed and at present there is no date set for its reopening.”

An elderly driver was aided at the scene but was not thought to be seriously hurt. A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said on Saturday:

"At 9.38am today police received a report of a vehicle which had crashed into The Time Piece pub on Northgate, Dewsbury.

“Emergency services attended and found a grey Saab estate car had gone into the building.

“The elderly driver of the car [was] receiving medical treatment at the scene, but is not thought to be seriously injured. “No other injuries have been reported and the vehicle has now been removed.”