Wetherspoon confirm Dewsbury's Time Piece restaurant is set to close

Dewsbury's Wetherspoon restaurant on Northgate has been put up for sale and will close.

The popular low-cost eatery and bar hit the headlines earlier this year when a car crashed through its front-facing window.

Dewsbury's The Time Piece restaurant is set to close.

It employs 24 staff, all of whom Wetherspoon bosses will attempt to move to nearby restaurants before its closure.

A Wetherspoon spokesperson said: “We can confirm that The Time Piece in Dewsbury has been put up for sale.

“We totally understand that our loyal customers and staff will be disappointed with this decision.

-> Car crashes into Dewsbury Wetherspoons pub the Time Piece

“However, Wetherspoon, does on occasion, put some of its pubs up for sale.

“It is a commercial decision taken by the company taken after long consideration.

“The pub will continue to trade as normal until a buyer is found.

-> Staff at Batley Wetherspoon threatened in crow bar robbery

“We have told our staff that if the pub is sold and they do not transfer to the purchaser, then we would look to redeploy our employees at other Wetherspoon pubs in the region.”

It is one of six UK Wetherspoons set to be placed on the market this year.