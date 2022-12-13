West Yorkshire fire officers give warnings over dangers of frozen water after death of young boys

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) has today issued advice about going too close to frozen water. They are warning that walking next to water may be slippery, and with plummeting temperatures across the region the dangers of falling into water are at their highest.

The warnings come after four boys, aged six, eight, 10 and 11, were rushed to hospital in a critical condition, suffering cardiac arrests after having fallen through the ice at Babbs Mill Park in Solihull at 2.30pm on Sunday. Three of the youngsters could not be saved, and the youngest remains in a critical condition in hospital, police confirmed at a press conference close to the scene of the tragedy earlier today.

Dave Walton, deputy chief fire officer, said; “Lakes, rivers and canals may look beautiful at this time of year, but getting too close to frozen water can have devastating consequences. We have seen this in Solihull with the death of three young children. As it gets colder the possibility of icy and slippery surfaces underfoot increases, so it’s best to keep your distance.

Warnings over dangers of frozen water after death of young boys

“We are urging parents and teachers to talk to children about the importance of not going on ice, under any circumstances. And if you are heading out for a walk always check the weather forecast and go to places you are familiar with, as heavy snow can affect visibility when out walking.

“Also it’s important to keep your pets safe by always having dogs on leads near water, and don’t throw toys or sticks onto the ice. If your pet does get into trouble on the ice it is important that owners contact us and we will rescue their pet.”