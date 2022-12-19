While Yorkshire Water looks after its network of underground pipes and assets, pipes in the homes, gardens or driveways that are generally the homeowner’s responsibility to look after, are just as susceptible to bursts or leaks in these temperatures. Recent cold weather has also led to household pipes freezing, leaving homeowners with no water and potential damage.

Homes are particularly at risk if they have exposed water pipes on the outside of the house or an outdoor tap, which are vulnerable to the cold weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One way to prevent a frozen pipe is to wrap them in foam insulation to protect them from the cold weather, which is also known as lagging.

An exterior tap covered in snow. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aimee Linfoot from Yorkshire Water said: “You may see us out and about more over the next week – such a big fluctuation in ground temperatures can cause the ground to move and damage our pipes, so we will have teams out fixing any issues as quickly as we can.

“You can also protect your home from frozen pipes by having a look for pipes, taps, cisterns, tanks and water meters in unheated areas that might be exposed to the cold. If you find any, cut a piece of lagging to size and clip it on. If you’ve got some cable ties handy, pop a couple on to keep it secure. This will also help insulate your hot water system and could save you money on heating bills. Protect your outdoor taps with a tap cover to stop them freezing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For those customers worried about accessing their exposed pipes or their water meter, take a look at our free Priority Services Register to see if we can help in any way.”

Customers that think they have a frozen pipe should:

Advertisement Hide Ad