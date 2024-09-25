The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain for parts of northern England tomorrow (Thursday) - including all of North Kirklees.

The warning for “a period of heavy and persistent rain” is in place for all day on Thursday (12am until midnight) with the Met Office claiming that “the heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100 could accumulate during the course of the day.”

The rainfall could result in some disruption, particularly to travel, while there is a “slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.”

Highs of 13C are predicted.

This forecast follows on from the Met Office’s yellow weather warning earlier in the week when heavy rain hit North Kirklees on Monday.

The current forecast for the borough today (Wednesday) shows overcast conditions turning to light rain in the afternoon, which could turn heavier by 6pm.