Yellow weather warning: Heavy rain fall likely to cause travel disruption in Halifax, Dewsbury and Wakefield

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place today (Tuesday) for West Yorkshire.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 08:33 GMT
The heavy rain falling on saturated ground is likely to cause some travel disruption.

Flood alerts are in place across the country including a flood alert for the Lower River Calder catchment.

River levels in the Lower River Calder between Brighouse and Castleford are expected to rise. Low-lying farm and park land next to the river is likely to be affected by the rising water.

Heavy rain is set for West Yorkshire today

There’s also a flood alert in place for Ings Beck and Oakenshaw Beck.

What to expect from the yellow flood warning for rain

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

