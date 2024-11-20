Winter weather: Sub-zero temperatures trigger emergency plan for Dewsbury, Batley, Birstall, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton
The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been activated because of the cold weather.
It means Kirklees Council is currently offering rough sleepers a warm bed for the night, aiming to provide an additional ‘safety net’ and prevent deaths on the street as a result of harsh weather conditions.
SWEP comes into force when temperatures are forecast to fall to zero degrees or below for three consecutive nights or when severe adverse weather is predicted.
This round has been active since Monday, November 18 and will continue to be reviewed.
Everyone who is given a bed through SWEP receives a visit by a housing officer the next morning.
Here, they will talk through their options and discuss how they can get longer-term help.
If people are not ready to accept help through SWEP, the council’s partners at The Huddersfield Mission and the Welcome Centre both offer somewhere they can chat and keep warm.
The council’s Rough Sleeping Initiative team, homelessness partners and street outreach groups operate all year, assisting many at risk of sleeping rough.
This includes facilitating access to emergency accommodation and support with addressing poor health and substance misuse.
The council is urging residents to get in touch if they know or meet anyone who is sleeping rough during this time by calling the following numbers:
- Out of hours/weekend – Emergency Duty Service 01484 414933
- Weekdays between 9am and 5pm – Housing Solutions Service – 01484 221350
