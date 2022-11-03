The Weather Outlook predicts that the county will receive its first flurry of snow flakes as temperatures drop as early as November 15.

The weather website also predicted a medium range ground frost risk the same day.

This follows the Met Office’s expectations of a dramatic decline in the UK's temperature this month as we head towards the cooler winter season.

West Yorkshire could be expecting snow sooner than anticipated.

The Met Office’s recent long range weather forecast for October 27 to Thursday November 10 says: "As we move towards mid-November, conditions are likely to settle, potentially bringing colder, drier weather.