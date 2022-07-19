When will it start to cool down in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen?

For the first time on record, temperatures in the UK have exceeded 40 degrees celsius, with a provisional temperature of 40.2C recorded at Heathrow at 12.50pm today.

If confirmed, this will beat the previous record of 38.7C set in 2019.

But when will it start to cool down?

Durak, Alex, Malcolm and Klea enjoying the sunny weather at Crow Nest Park in Dewsbury.

After today's temperatures, another warm night is expected, with a minimum temperature of 16C. Tonight may also become cloudier, with the odd spot of rain expected later in the night.

Tomorrow is expected to still be very warm, but cloudier overall with outbreaks of rain. However, later in the day heavier, more showery bursts may develop in places, potentially thundery at times.

Tomorrow can also be expected to be breezier than recent days, becoming gustier around showers. The maximum temperature expected is 26C.

However, the weather for Thursday to Saturday is expected to be more seasonable, with sunny spells and a few showers.