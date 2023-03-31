According to provisional Met Office statistics including data up to 30 March, England has had one of its wettest March months on records, which go back to 1836.

For England, 111.3mm of rain has fallen so far in the month, 91% more than its average.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it has already been England’s wettest March since 1981, whether it will beat the record figure of 147.2mm in 1947 is still yet to be determined.

111.3mm of rain has fallen so far this month.

With further rain today (31 March,) the final positions will be confirmed on April 3.

Coming into April, the weather in West Yorkshire is set to mildly improve:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met office forecast for the next two weeks says: “The start of this period is likely to be rather changeable, with weather systems moving in from the west to bring scattered showers and spells of rain.

“Thick cloud will bring some rain and drizzle at times, most likely across the west.

“Drier and brighter interludes are expected to develop across the UK as a whole, although still with the possibility of some unsettled spells, particularly towards the end of this period.

“It may be that the wettest weather is most probable in the south and west.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad