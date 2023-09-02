West Yorkshire weather: Region to see sunshine this weekend with temperatures reaching the mid-20s
The Met Office has announced that depsite current poor conditions, the weather is set to improve with sunny spells and warmer temperatures throughout the weekend.
The increasing temperatures will be because of the warm tropical air, tied in with Hurricane Franklin, which is moving across the North Atlantic ocean.
This will help build an area of high pressure in the vicinity of the UK, creating a spell of fine and warm weather across the country.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steven Keates, said: “High pressure will build across much of the UK this weekend, bringing fine, dry and settled conditions for many. It will feel rather humid and the north will reach the high teens or low twenties celsius.
"Many areas will see fine and warm weather on Sunday as well, with temperatures widely in the low to mid-20s celsius.”
The sunshine is also set to stay until next week, with the national long range forecast for September 5 to September 14 reading: “This period begins with high pressure probably centred to the east of the UK, maintaining mostly dry conditions across the country.
"Many areas will see large amounts of sunshine, although it will be on the breezy side, especially in the south and west. With time, the high pressure over the country is likely to drift a little further eastwards, though it is most likely to remain dry for many.”