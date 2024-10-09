West Yorkshire weather: Heavy rain warning issued by Met Office for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain, covering North Kirklees, has been issued by the Met Office.
The warning was issued at 8.30am this morning (Wednesday) and is in place until 3pm this afternoon.
Residents across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen will see “a band of persistent, heavy rain,” which “may lead to some disruption to transport and infrastructure.”
Bus and train services may be affected by the bad weather, with journey times taking longer.
Temperatures will reach highs of 13C.
