West Yorkshire set for more freezing weather: Ice warning issued by Met Office for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Jan 2025, 17:53 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2025, 17:57 GMT
A new freezing weather alert has been issued by the Met Office warning of icy stretches in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.
A new freezing weather alert has been issued by the Met Office warning of icy stretches in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.
A new yellow weather alert has been issued by the Met Office warning of icy stretches in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

The fresh yellow warning is in place from 5pm today (Tuesday, January 7) until tomorrow (Wednesday, January 8) noon.

The Met Office states that the public should expect “some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths,” as well as “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

The warning comes with temperatures set to plummet as low as -9C in some parts of Kirklees this week, according to the forecast.

In addition, the amber Cold-Health Alert (CHA) issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been extended until midday on Sunday, January 12, as the region battles against the wintry conditions.

Kirklees Council has also confirmed that their gritting team is continuing “to keep roads as safe as possible,” and have advised the public to “be patient and stay safe.”

