Weather: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Spen
The warning is in place until midnight tonight, with the Met Office stating that “heavy rain may result in some disruption,” including possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses as well as various travel delays.
The current forecast for the borough shows heavy rain conditions for most of the day - in particular between 12pm and 3pm, and 6pm and 9pm. Highs of 14C.
The outlook for tomorrow (Tuesday) looks a bit more positive, with the Met Office forecasting overcast conditions changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
