Weather: Kirklees to be hit by strong winds as Met Office issues yellow warning for Wednesday
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3am to 2pm on Wednesday, December 18.
The warning is in place for most of West Yorkshire, including Kirklees, and has a medium likelihood and a low impact grading.
A statement from the Met Office said: “West to southwesterly winds will become particularly gusty over and to the east/northeast of hills late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible in some areas, and potentially higher in more exposed places. This may cause difficult travelling conditions, especially on higher level and north-south routes.”
Some bus and train services may be affected, and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely to see delays. Delays to road, rail and air transport are also possible.
More information can be found on the Met Office website.
