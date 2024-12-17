Kirklees will be hit by strong winds tomorrow (Wednesday) as Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from 3am to 2pm on Wednesday, December 18.

The warning is in place for most of West Yorkshire, including Kirklees, and has a medium likelihood and a low impact grading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from the Met Office said: “West to southwesterly winds will become particularly gusty over and to the east/northeast of hills late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph are possible in some areas, and potentially higher in more exposed places. This may cause difficult travelling conditions, especially on higher level and north-south routes.”

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for Wednesday (December 18). Photo: Met Office/MapTiler/OpenStreetMap contributors

Some bus and train services may be affected, and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely to see delays. Delays to road, rail and air transport are also possible.

More information can be found on the Met Office website.