The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of the United Kingdom, including Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for parts of the United Kingdom, including Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning states that an “area of snow may bring disruption to a central swathe of the UK during Monday night and Tuesday morning.”

The period of rain, sleet and snow is forecasted to fall from 7pm tomorrow (Monday, November 18) and overnight until 10am on Tuesday (November 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office warning continues: “The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.

“There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this remains very uncertain.

“As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.”