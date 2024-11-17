Weather in West Yorkshire: Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Spen
The warning states that an “area of snow may bring disruption to a central swathe of the UK during Monday night and Tuesday morning.”
The period of rain, sleet and snow is forecasted to fall from 7pm tomorrow (Monday, November 18) and overnight until 10am on Tuesday (November 19).
The Met Office warning continues: “The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on hills, with 5 to 10 cm possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 cm above 300 metres.
“There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where 5 to 10 cm would prove much more disruptive, but this remains very uncertain.
“As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces.”
