Weather in West Yorkshire: Yellow thunderstorm warning issued by Met Office for Wakefield, Pontefract and Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite July ending with above-average temperatures, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the district for the beginning of August.

Over the past few days, the sun has been shining across the district, with temperatures reaching an impressive 28C.

However, the warm weather will begin to turn as we enter into a new month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for Thursday, August 1, from 12am to 12pm.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for later this week.

The Met Office has warned of sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures alongside delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts and flooding could occur to some homes and businesses.