Two separate yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain later this week have been issued by the Met Office for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A first spell of strong and gusty winds is set to hit North Kirklees tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon, with the warning in place until 6am on Friday.

The warning states: “Westerly or northwesterly winds will increase across Northern Ireland, parts of Scotland, north Wales, northern England, the north Midlands and East Anglia during Thursday afternoon and evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, causing some travel disruption.

Two separate yellow weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain later this week have been issued by the Met Office for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

“Strong gusts will also be associated with heavy showers which move through at times.”

A further yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain has then been issued from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday (December 8), which could potentially lead to some disruption.

The Met Office said: “Around 15-25 mm of rain may fall quite widely, more particularly across central, northern and western parts of England and Wales, with exposed higher ground in the north and west (particularly parts of Wales, which are at greatest risk of seeing flooding impacts), perhaps locally seeing closer to 50-70 mm.

“Winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60 mph.”

For more information and weather updates, visit: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/