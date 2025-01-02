UK weather: Met Office issues 36-hour weather warning for snow and ice across Dewsbury, Batley, Heckmondwike, Cleckheaton and Mirfield this weekend
The yellow warning will be in place from 12pm on Saturday, January 4 until 23.59pm on Sunday, January 5 and applies to all of Kirklees.
The warning has a very low likelihood and a medium impact, with the potential for heavy snow and freezing rain to cause some disruption in places.
There is a small chance that mobile phone coverage will be affected and power cuts will occur. Travel delays could occur and there is a small chance of injuries from falls due to icy surfaces.
The Met Office said: “Some significant accumulations of snow are possible across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England in particular, at least for a time, where 5cm or more could accumulate fairly widely, with perhaps as much as 20-30cm over high ground of mid and north Wales and potentially 30-40cm over parts of the Pennines.
"This, accompanied by strengthening winds, may lead to drifting of lying snow.
"In addition, as milder air moves northwards, snow may turn to a spell of freezing rain for a time, again more especially across parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England, adding to the risk of ice and leading to some treacherous conditions in places.
"A fairly rapid thaw of lying snow is possible later on Sunday, although exactly how far north the rapid thaw will reach remains uncertain at this stage.”
More information about the weather warning and how to stay safe in snow and ice can be found here.
