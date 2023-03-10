Heavy snow overnight has caused disruption to schools and roads in North Kirklees. More snow today is now unlikely as the day turns drier and brighter.

However, it will become increasingly cold and clear overnight, with the chance of widespread severe frost and icy stretches - with temperatures reaching as low as -6C, although it will feel like -9C.

The Met Office has therefore issued a Yellow warning, from 9.30am today until 10.00am tomorrow (Saturday) morning, stating that “ice is likely to be a hazard where snow has fallen overnight.”

Looking ahead, a further Yellow weather warning is then in place for yet more snow and ice from 3.00pm tomorrow until 6.00am on Sunday morning. The Met Office states that this “snowfall has the potential to cause disruption Saturday evening into Sunday.”

Possible travel delays on roads are expected, while bus and train services may be disrupted as well.

