Storm Malik set to bring high winds and rain to district this weekend

Wet weather and winds of up to 80mph are expected.

The UK has been issued with a yellow weather warning as Storm Malik is expected to cause high winds and wet weather over the next couple of days.

Although greater substantial impacts are expected in Denmark on Sunday, January 30, Storm Malik is also expected to affect areas of the UK on Saturday, January 29, including Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

For the rest of the UK, gusts could reach up to 80mph in exposed coastal areas, but more widely 60mph as Storm Malik tracks eastwards towards Denmark.

Paul Gundersen, Met Office chief meteorologist, said: “For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground in the north.

“The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.”

Storm Malik marks the start of an unsettled weekend of weather for the UK, as another low pressure system moves across northern areas on Sunday. This will bring a further spell of very strong winds.

The warning is likely to be reviewed over the weekend as developments become more certain.