Storm Gerrit: Here are the flood warnings that are in place in Batley. Dewsbury and Spen
Flood alerts are in place for the Flood alert for River Spen and Batley Beck catchments and Lower River Calder catchment.
Flood alert for River Spen and Batley Beck catchments
River levels across the River Spen and Batley Beck catchment are rising in response to this morning's heavy rainfall. This rainfall is forecast to continue throughout the morning with further showers forecast over the coming days.
Flood alert for Lower River Calder catchment
River levels on the lower Calder between Mirfield and Methley are rising in response to this morning's heavy rainfall. This rainfall is forecast to continue throughout the morning with further showers forecast over the coming days. Areas most at risk include the River Calder from Brighouse to Castleford, including Chickenley Beck, Spring Mill Beck and Waindike.
A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible.
If you haven’t already done so, you should:
- sign up for flood warnings
- keep up to date with the latest flood risk situation - call Floodline on 0345 988 1188
- have a bag ready with vital items like insurance documents and medications in case you need to leave your home
- check you know how to turn off your gas, electricity and water mains supplies
- plan how you'll move family and pets to safety