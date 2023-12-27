Storm Gerrit: Here are the flood warnings that are in place in Batley. Dewsbury and Spen

Storm Gerrit has brought heavy rain to the UK and several flood warnings are now in place in North Kirklees.

Flood alerts are in place for the Flood alert for River Spen and Batley Beck catchments and Lower River Calder catchment.

River levels across the River Spen and Batley Beck catchment are rising in response to this morning's heavy rainfall. This rainfall is forecast to continue throughout the morning with further showers forecast over the coming days.

A sign reads "footpath closed". (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Flood alert for Lower River Calder catchment

River levels on the lower Calder between Mirfield and Methley are rising in response to this morning's heavy rainfall. This rainfall is forecast to continue throughout the morning with further showers forecast over the coming days. Areas most at risk include the River Calder from Brighouse to Castleford, including Chickenley Beck, Spring Mill Beck and Waindike.

A flood alert means you need to prepare: flooding is possible.

If you haven’t already done so, you should: