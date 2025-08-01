“Unseasonably strong” winds are expected to hit the northern half of the UK next week as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning.

Storm Floris to bring “unseasonably strong” winds to parts of West Yorkshire next week as yellow weather warning issued
The weather warning is in place from 6am Monday, August 4 to 6am Tuesday, August 5.
The Met Office said many inland areas are likely to see westerly wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, with a chance of even stronger winds developing for a time.
The yellow weather warning has been predicted to have a low likelihood and medium impact, with the possibility for travel disruption, building damage, power cuts, and injuries and danger to life from flying debris.
Winds are expected to ease in the west later on Monday but remain strong overnight until early on Tuesday in the east.
Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.
Tips on staying safe in windy weather can be found on the Met Office website.
