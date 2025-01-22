Very strong winds are coming to North Kirklees later this week with the Met Office issuing a yellow and amber weather warning. Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images.

Storm Éowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption to our parts on Friday, January 24.

An amber alert is in place for parts of West Yorkshire, including Cleckheaton, from 6am to 9pm.

There’s also a yellow weather warning in place from midnight to 11.59pm on Friday, for the whole of North Kirklees, including Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Spen.

The Met Office said of the expected forecast:

“Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night. This will bring a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).

“It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again.

“Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.”

Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, while road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible, warn the Met Office.

Some roads and bridges may close.

There is also a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, while injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.