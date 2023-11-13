News you can trust since 1858
Storm Debi: Dewsbury, Batley and Spen could face 'danger to life from flying debris' as strong winds hit

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for Dewsbury, Batley and Spen warning of strong winds.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 13th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Gusts of up to 28mph are being forecast by the weather experts and they are warning that flying debris could cause injuries and a danger to life.

There could also be damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

The weather experts also say: “Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

The weather warning is in place until this evening

"Some roads and bridges may close.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

The warning is in place until 6pm today.

Heavy rain is also forecast from around 2pm until 5pm and again in the early hours of tomorrow.

