Storm Debi: Dewsbury, Batley and Spen could face 'danger to life from flying debris' as strong winds hit
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gusts of up to 28mph are being forecast by the weather experts and they are warning that flying debris could cause injuries and a danger to life.
There could also be damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.
The weather experts also say: “Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
"Some roads and bridges may close.
"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
"Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”
The warning is in place until 6pm today.
Heavy rain is also forecast from around 2pm until 5pm and again in the early hours of tomorrow.