The impact of Storm Babet - a fallen tree in Dewsbury. (Photo credit: Kirklees Council)

The Government flood warning in Oakenshaw was issued at 6am this morning (Friday) for people living on Cleckheaton Road, Dealburn Road, Walker Road, New Brighton Road and Lower Woodlands due to the “rapidly rising” river levels on the Hunsworth Beck.

The storm has brought torrential rain and powerful winds to the UK since Wednesday, with further persistent and locally heavy rainfall forecast throughout today and through into the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government’s warning tells the public to “monitor local water levels and weather conditions” and to “avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

River Calder, Mirfield.

In Mirfield, Calder View has been closed due to flooding under the viaduct as the River Calder has been placed on an Environment Agency flood alert, with river levels “forecast to rise.” Steanard Lane and Hagg Lane, both in the vicinity of the river, have also been forced to close.

Members of the public are advised to “avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”

Flood alerts are also in place for the Batley Beck at Bradford Road through the centre of the town, River Spen, Chickenley Beck, Lands Beck, Canker Dyke and Blacup Beck due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees Council has announced this afternoon that the decision has been made to cancel all football matches on council pitches this weekend.

Writing on Facebook, Kirklees said:

“They are already becoming waterlogged due to the amount of rainfall we have had and, looking ahead to the forecast for the weekend, this is unlikely to change.

“If the football pitch has flooded and is privately owned, it would be down to the local football team or owners to do a pitch inspection.”

The council had earlier reported a fallen tree in Dewsbury due to the impact of Storm Babet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An amber weather warning is in place for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen until 6am tomorrow (Saturday) due to the storm.

The Met Office has warned that “homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings,” while “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life.”