The impact of Storm Babet - a fallen tree in Dewsbury. (Photo credit: Kirklees Council)

The warning was issued at 6am this morning (Friday) for people living on Cleckheaton Road, Dealburn Road, Walker Road, New Brighton Road and Lower Woodlands.

The storm has brought torrential rain and powerful winds to the UK since Wednesday, with further persistent and locally heavy rainfall forecast throughout today and through into the weekend.

The government’s warning tells the public to “monitor local water levels and weather conditions” and to “avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”

River Calder, Mirfield.

In Mirfield, Calder View has been closed due to flooding under the viaduct as the River Calder has been placed on an Environment Agency flood alert, with river levels “forecast to rise.” Steanard Lane and Hagg Lane, both in the vicinity of the river, have also been forced to close.

Members of the public are advised to “avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.”

Flood alerts are also in place for the River Spen, Batley Beck, Chickenley Beck, Lands Beck, Canker Dyke and Blacup Beck due to the ongoing heavy rainfall.

Kirklees Council has also reported a fallen tree in Dewsbury due to the impact of Storm Babet.

An amber weather warning is in place for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen until 6am tomorrow (Saturday) due to the storm.

The Met Office has warned that “homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings,” while “fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life.”