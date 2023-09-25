Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The storm will move into western areas of the UK, across West Yorkshire, on Wednesday and into Thursday, the Met Office has confirmed.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale, said: “While the precise track and depth of Storm Agnes is still being determined, there’s a high likelihood of wind gusts around 50 to 60mph for some inland areas.

"Exposed coastal areas could see gusts of 65-75 mph with a small chance of a few places seeing around 80mph.

“As well as some very strong winds for many, Storm Agnes will also bring some heavy rain, with the highest totals more likely in Scotland, northern England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Around 60mm of rain is possible in a few places over high ground in Scotland.”

A Yellow Warning for wind has been issued for a large area of the UK, including the entirety of West Yorkshire, by the Met Office.

Warnings will continue to be reviewed in the coming days as the exact track and strength of Storm Agnes becomes clearer.

The wind warning highlights the chance of some damage to buildings from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.

Transport disruption is also likely, with some roads and bridges likely to close.

Despite this, Storm Agnes’s influence is expected to diminish later on Thursday as it weakens and moves further north.