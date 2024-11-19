Snow set to clear after wintry weather hits West Yorkshire
But BBC Weather says sunny spells are expected in the days running up to the weekend though temperatures will remain low.
Highs of 2C degrees dropping to -4C in the evening are expected tomorrow and expected to be similar on Thursday and Friday.
Sleet and a moderate breeze was forecast for Saturday.
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was issued by the Met Office yesterday, from 7pm yesterday (Monday) to 10am today (Tuesday).
Throughout the night, parts of the district saw temperatures plummet to a low of -6C.
Highfield School in Ossett closed today due to the weather.
And West Yorkshire Police said: “Snow and ice are affecting parts of West Yorkshire this morning.
"Please take extra care, allow more time for your journey, and ensure all snow and ice are cleared from your vehicle before setting off.
"Avoid unnecessary travel where possible.”
