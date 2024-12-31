Snow in West Yorkshire: Yellow weather warning issued by Met Office for Wakefield and Dewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has put a weather warning in place for West Yorkshire, as heavy rain and snow is set to fall across the district this week.

The new year will see cold and wet conditions, with a yellow weather warning for rain issued by the Met Office from 3pm today (Tuesday) until 11am tomorrow (Wednesday).

The heavy rain is likely to cause some disruption across the district with power cuts and flooding possible.

Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are also expected.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Cold temperatures will then lead to the rain turning to snow for many, the Met Office has warned.

The official forecast for Wednesday, January 1, reads: “Early cloud and rain clearing, then drier and brighter for a time before further rain or showers spread south with some snow likely, mainly over hills. Breezy conditions slowly easing. Maximum temperature 6 °C.”

The cold weather will continue into the latter half of the week, with temperatures set to plummit to -2C.

The Met Office’s outlook for Thursday, December 2 to Saturday, December 4, reads: “Much colder with widespread overnight frosts, perhaps severe.

"Mainly dry with plenty of daytime sunshine on offer, although wintry showers will affect mainly coastal areas at times. Generally light winds.”

The Met Office’s Chief Meteorologist, Steve Willington, said: “A series of low-pressure systems will track across the UK over the next couple of days bringing some potentially disruptive weather.

“Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week, demonstrating that it is a complicated weather forecast at the moment.”