Snow in West Yorkshire: Heavy snow on the way as Met Office issues weather warning for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike and Batley
The Met Office is currently predicting heavy snow on Thursday from around noon right through into the evening.
It has issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.
It says: “A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning.
"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.
"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”
A cold snap is expected to arrive tonight, with temperatures ranging between 0C and 6C tomorrow.
It will be even colder on Thursday, when the snow is expected, feeling as low as -3C.