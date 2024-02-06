Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office is currently predicting heavy snow on Thursday from around noon right through into the evening.

It has issued a yellow weather warning for snow from 6am on Thursday until 6am on Friday.

It says: “A period of snowfall could bring some disruption on Thursday and into Friday morning.

Snow at Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury

"There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

"There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off.

"There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.”

A cold snap is expected to arrive tonight, with temperatures ranging between 0C and 6C tomorrow.