Snow in Dewsbury: Two more weather warnings issued with more snow expected across Dewsbury, Mirfield and Batley

More snow is on the way for Dewsbury, with the Met Office issuing two more weather warnings for the weekend.

The deep area of low pressure, which will bring heavy snow and rain, has been named as Storm Bert – yellow weather warnings being issued across North Kirklees.

The weather warnings are in place from 4am on Saturday, November 23 and through the night to 9am on Sunday, November 24.

Now, the Met Office has warned that the cold weather could lead to issues across the district, stating: “Heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption.”

The storm may lead to some power cuts, the chance of flooding and travel disruption.

Dewsbury’s current outlook for Sunday to Tuesday reads: “Staying windy Sunday, with further outbreaks of rain, but much milder than recent days. Winds gradually easing Monday and Tuesday, with further showers, and temperatures near or just below normal.”