Snow in Dewsbury: Two more weather warnings issued with more snow expected across Dewsbury, Mirfield and Batley
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The deep area of low pressure, which will bring heavy snow and rain, has been named as Storm Bert – yellow weather warnings being issued across North Kirklees.
The weather warnings are in place from 4am on Saturday, November 23 and through the night to 9am on Sunday, November 24.
Now, the Met Office has warned that the cold weather could lead to issues across the district, stating: “Heavy snow on Saturday, followed by a rapid thaw and subsequent rain on Saturday night, may cause some disruption.”
The storm may lead to some power cuts, the chance of flooding and travel disruption.
Dewsbury’s current outlook for Sunday to Tuesday reads: “Staying windy Sunday, with further outbreaks of rain, but much milder than recent days. Winds gradually easing Monday and Tuesday, with further showers, and temperatures near or just below normal.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.