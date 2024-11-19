Take a look at some of these photos.
1. Snow
Chidswell, Dewsbury. Photo: Julie Sherwood
2. Snow
Chidswell, Dewsbury. Photo: Julie Sherwood
3. Snow
Donna Holgate's dog catching snowballs! Photo: Donna Holgate
4. Snow
Thornhill Edge before dawn looking beautiful in the snow. Photo: Jackie Ramsay
