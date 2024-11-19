Check out these lovely photos of North Kirklees' winter wonderland.Check out these lovely photos of North Kirklees' winter wonderland.
Check out these lovely photos of North Kirklees' winter wonderland.

Snow in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen: 10 pictures of North Kirklees turning into winter wonderland

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th Nov 2024, 15:26 GMT
Reporter Series readers have been sharing some of their snowy snaps as a blast of wintry weather struck across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen overnight.

Take a look at some of these photos.

Chidswell, Dewsbury.

1. Snow

Chidswell, Dewsbury. Photo: Julie Sherwood

Photo Sales
Chidswell, Dewsbury.

2. Snow

Chidswell, Dewsbury. Photo: Julie Sherwood

Photo Sales
Donna Holgate's dog catching snowballs!

3. Snow

Donna Holgate's dog catching snowballs! Photo: Donna Holgate

Photo Sales
Thornhill Edge before dawn looking beautiful in the snow.

4. Snow

Thornhill Edge before dawn looking beautiful in the snow. Photo: Jackie Ramsay

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatleyNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice