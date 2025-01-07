Snow and ice disruption: The North Kirklees schools open and closed on Tuesday due to wintry weather - including flooded classrooms in Dewsbury
Schools across North Kirklees have confirmed they will not be opening their doors to pupils again because of the snow and icy conditions - with one Dewsbury setting seeing their classrooms flooded.
Headfield Junior School, on Vicarage Road, Thornhill Lees, have said on their website:
“School is closed to all pupils on Tuesday due to unexpected flooding in classrooms and other areas of school caused by the snow.
“We will keep parents updated as we work to resolve the issues.”
Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far.
Battyeford CE Primary School - closed
Birkenshaw CE (VC) Primary School - closed
Boothroyd Primary Academy - closed
Bywell CE (C) Junior School - closed
Carlinghow Academy - closed
Earlsheaton Infant School - closed
Eastborough Academy - late start, school opening for children at 10.30am
Fairfield School - closed
Field Lane J I and N School - closed
Flatts Nursery School - closed
Gomersal Primary School - late start
Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - closed
Headfield CE (VC) Junior School - closed
Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - closed
Healey J I and N School - closed
Heaton Avenue, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start, 10am
High Bank J I and N School - closed
Howard Park Community School - closed
Hyrstmount Junior School - closed
Lydgate J and I School - closed
Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start, registers open until 9.45am
Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed
Pentland Infant and Nursery School - closed
Purwell Infant and Nursery School - closed
Ravenshall School - closed
Ravensthorpe CE (VC) Junior School - closed
Roberttown CE (VC) J and I School - closed
Scholes Village Primary School - late start, opening for children at 10am
Shaw Cross I and N School - closed
St John Fisher - Partially closed, school only open to Years 11, 12 and 13
St John's CE (C) Primary School (Dewsbury) - closed
St Paulinus Catholic Primary Academy - late start, open at 10.30am
Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School - closed
The Mirfield Free Grammar School and Sixth Form - closed
Thornhill Junior and Infant School - late start, open at 10.30am
Upper Batley High School - closed
Warwick Road Primary School - closed
Westmoor Primary School - closed
Whitcliffe Mount, A SHARE Academy - late start, pupils should arrive from 10am for a 10.30am start
Whitechapel Church of England Primary School - closed
