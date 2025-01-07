The North Kirklees schools open and closed on Tuesday due to wintry weather.

Some pupils across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen are facing another snow day at home today (Tuesday) due to the disruptive wintry weather.

Schools across North Kirklees have confirmed they will not be opening their doors to pupils again because of the snow and icy conditions - with one Dewsbury setting seeing their classrooms flooded.

Headfield Junior School, on Vicarage Road, Thornhill Lees, have said on their website:

“School is closed to all pupils on Tuesday due to unexpected flooding in classrooms and other areas of school caused by the snow.

“We will keep parents updated as we work to resolve the issues.”

Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far.

Battyeford CE Primary School - closed

Birkenshaw CE (VC) Primary School - closed

Boothroyd Primary Academy - closed

Bywell CE (C) Junior School - closed

Carlinghow Academy - closed

Earlsheaton Infant School - closed

Eastborough Academy - late start, school opening for children at 10.30am

Fairfield School - closed

Field Lane J I and N School - closed

Flatts Nursery School - closed

Gomersal Primary School - late start

Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - closed

Headfield CE (VC) Junior School - closed

Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - closed

Healey J I and N School - closed

Heaton Avenue, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start, 10am

High Bank J I and N School - closed

Howard Park Community School - closed

Hyrstmount Junior School - closed

Lydgate J and I School - closed

Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start, registers open until 9.45am

Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed

Pentland Infant and Nursery School - closed

Purwell Infant and Nursery School - closed

Ravenshall School - closed

Ravensthorpe CE (VC) Junior School - closed

Roberttown CE (VC) J and I School - closed

Scholes Village Primary School - late start, opening for children at 10am

Shaw Cross I and N School - closed

St John Fisher - Partially closed, school only open to Years 11, 12 and 13

St John's CE (C) Primary School (Dewsbury) - closed

St Paulinus Catholic Primary Academy - late start, open at 10.30am

Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School - closed

The Mirfield Free Grammar School and Sixth Form - closed

Thornhill Junior and Infant School - late start, open at 10.30am

Upper Batley High School - closed

Warwick Road Primary School - closed

Westmoor Primary School - closed

Whitcliffe Mount, A SHARE Academy - late start, pupils should arrive from 10am for a 10.30am start

Whitechapel Church of England Primary School - closed