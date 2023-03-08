National Highways has asked drivers to reconsider unnecessary journeys and to travel prepared, as the weather warning means driving conditions will be extremely difficult between 9am on Thursday and 8am on Friday in the North West, North East and the Midlands, especially for larger vehicles and those not equipped with four wheel drive.

National Highways is asking everyone travelling in these areas to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared.

HGV drivers are asked to consider avoiding parts of the road network with steeper than normal inclines, such as in the Pennines. This could potentially lead to their vehicle becoming jack-knifed or stranded in the wintry weather.

National Highways have issued a severe weather alert for snow in the Midlands and north of England tomorrow.

National Highways staff are already out and about this evening (Wednesday) spreading salt across key routes with plans to treat the motorway and major A roads network throughout any prolonged period of severe weather.

Duncan Smith, executive director of operations, said: "We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday and will continue to treat the roads.

"We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”

National Highways’ preparation also includes enhanced around-the-clock vigilance and resourcing along key routes such as the M62, A628 and A66 trans-Pennine locations.

Staff in the North West are also working with counterparts in Yorkshire and the North East to respond to coordinate the response to drifting snow and any incidents on trans-Pennine routes.

National Highways has advised drivers to take extra care on the following roads in the region, which are expected to be the most impacted by the severe weather:

A66 Old Spital.

M62.

A628 and A616.

M1 junctions 32 to 41.

M606 and M621.

M18.

A69.

A1(M) County Durham.

National Highways, in conjunction with the Met Office, is strongly advising that travel in these areas is likely to be extended or even disrupted.

Road users should heed messages on the overhead signs and listen for radio updates.