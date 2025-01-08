Schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen closed for third day as ice causes disruption on Wednesday
A fresh yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office from 5pm yesterday (Tuesday) until noon today, stating that the public should expect “some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths,” as well as “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”
The icy weather has forced some of our schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen to shut, while other settings will be opening their doors later in the morning.
Crossley Fields, in Mirfield, is closed due to a broken boiler. A post on the school’s social media channels states:
“The boiler was working at first but after many attempts to reset it is still not working so we are unable to open school.
“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. We will try to resolve this issue today and let you know at the earliest opportunity about tomorrow. Many thanks.”
Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far today (Wednesday):
Batley Girls’ High School - closed
Batley Grammar School - closed
Boothroyd Primary Academy - closed
Bywell CE (C) Junior School - closed
Carlinghow Academy - closed
Carlton Junior and Infant School - closed
Crossley Fields - closed
Earlsheaton Infant School - closed
Eastborough Academy - late start, school opening for children at 10.30am
Fairfield School - closed
Field Lane J I and N School - closed
Flatts Nursery School - late start, aiming to open at 10am
Gomersal Primary School - late start, 9.30am
Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - closed
Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - closed
Healey J I and N School - closed
High Bank J I and N School - late start, 10.30am
Hyrstmount Junior School - closed
Lydgate J and I School - closed
Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start at 10.30am, subject to grounds inspection at 9am
Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed
Norristhorpe Junior School - closed
Orchard Primary Academy - closed
Purwell Infant and Nursery School - closed
Ravenshall School - closed
Shaw Cross I and N School - closed
Spen Valley High School - closed
St John's CE (C) Primary School (Dewsbury) - late start, 10am
St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) - late start, 10am
St Paulinus Catholic Primary Academy - late start, open at 10.30am
Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School - closed
Thornhill Junior and Infant School - closed
Warwick Road Primary School - closed
Westmoor Primary School - closed
Whitechapel Church of England Primary School - late start, open from 10am
