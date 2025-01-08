Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ice is causing further disruption this morning (Wednesday) with some schools in North Kirklees forced to close for a third day.

A fresh yellow weather warning for ice was issued by the Met Office from 5pm yesterday (Tuesday) until noon today, stating that the public should expect “some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths,” as well as “some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”

The icy weather has forced some of our schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen to shut, while other settings will be opening their doors later in the morning.

Crossley Fields, in Mirfield, is closed due to a broken boiler. A post on the school’s social media channels states:

“The boiler was working at first but after many attempts to reset it is still not working so we are unable to open school.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. We will try to resolve this issue today and let you know at the earliest opportunity about tomorrow. Many thanks.”

Here is a list of the North Kirklees schools who have announced if they will be open or shut so far today (Wednesday):

Batley Girls’ High School - closed

Batley Grammar School - closed

Boothroyd Primary Academy - closed

Bywell CE (C) Junior School - closed

Carlinghow Academy - closed

Carlton Junior and Infant School - closed

Crossley Fields - closed

Earlsheaton Infant School - closed

Eastborough Academy - late start, school opening for children at 10.30am

Fairfield School - closed

Field Lane J I and N School - closed

Flatts Nursery School - late start, aiming to open at 10am

Gomersal Primary School - late start, 9.30am

Hanging Heaton CE (VC) J and I School - closed

Headlands CE (VC) J I and N School - closed

Healey J I and N School - closed

High Bank J I and N School - late start, 10.30am

Hyrstmount Junior School - closed

Lydgate J and I School - closed

Millbridge, A SHARE Primary Academy - late start at 10.30am, subject to grounds inspection at 9am

Mount Pleasant Primary School - closed

Norristhorpe Junior School - closed

Orchard Primary Academy - closed

Purwell Infant and Nursery School - closed

Ravenshall School - closed

Shaw Cross I and N School - closed

Spen Valley High School - closed

St John's CE (C) Primary School (Dewsbury) - late start, 10am

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School (Dewsbury) - late start, 10am

St Paulinus Catholic Primary Academy - late start, open at 10.30am

Staincliffe CE (VC) Junior School - closed

Thornhill Junior and Infant School - closed

Warwick Road Primary School - closed

Westmoor Primary School - closed

Whitechapel Church of England Primary School - late start, open from 10am