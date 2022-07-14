Residents in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen urged to take precautions in heatwave

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for extreme heat from Sunday, July 17.

Kirklees Council and Kirklees Health and Care Partnership are urging everyone to be sun smart and take precautions.

High temperatures can have adverse effects on everyone, in particular the most vulnerable residents.

Extreme heat is expected from Sunday, July 17.

Councillor Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: "It’s important to enjoy the summer safely and be prepared for the extreme temperatures forecasted to start this weekend.

“Older people, those with serious health conditions, babies and young children are most at risk in a heatwave so please check-in on neighbours, family and friends to make sure they are safe and following the steps above.

"Drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol helps with hydration, as well as not exercising between 11am-3pm, which is the hottest part of the day.

“I urge everyone to please follow the advice, stay safe, have fun, and look after one another.”

Drinking plenty of water, applying sunscreen regularly, avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm, wearing a wide brimmed hat and sunglasses, staying in the shade and having a cool bath or shower are some of the things that will help to keep you safe during high temperatures.