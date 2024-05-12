The skies above North Kirklees were magnificently lit up with the rare sight of the Northern Lights this weekend.

The spectacular light show could be seen for miles around on Friday night thanks to a rare solar storm which hit parts of the Northern Hemisphere. More sightings were also predicted for last night (Saturday).
And our Reporter Series readers across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen have been sharing their photos of the magical spectacle.
1. Northern Lights: Incredible photos of Northern Lights captured in sky above Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen after solar storm
The Northern Lights in Mirfield, taken by Joanna Ga. Photo: Joanna Ga
Taken by Katie Butler. Photo: Katie Butler
A stunning photo of the Northern Lights taken from Earlsheaton overlooking Dewsbury. Taken by Amy Doram. Photo: Amy Doram
Taken by Kerry Helliwell-Green. Photo: Kerry Helliwell-Green
