Northern Lights: Incredible photos of Northern Lights captured in sky above Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen after solar storm

By Adam Cheshire
Published 12th May 2024, 10:02 BST
The skies above North Kirklees were magnificently lit up with the rare sight of the Northern Lights this weekend.

The spectacular light show could be seen for miles around on Friday night thanks to a rare solar storm which hit parts of the Northern Hemisphere. More sightings were also predicted for last night (Saturday).

And our Reporter Series readers across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen have been sharing their photos of the magical spectacle.

The Northern Lights in Mirfield, taken by Joanna Ga.

The Northern Lights in Mirfield, taken by Joanna Ga. Photo: Joanna Ga

Taken by Katie Butler.

Taken by Katie Butler. Photo: Katie Butler

A stunning photo of the Northern Lights taken from Earlsheaton overlooking Dewsbury. Taken by Amy Doram.

A stunning photo of the Northern Lights taken from Earlsheaton overlooking Dewsbury. Taken by Amy Doram. Photo: Amy Doram

Taken by Kerry Helliwell-Green.

Taken by Kerry Helliwell-Green. Photo: Kerry Helliwell-Green

